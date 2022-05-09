French President Emmanuel Macron, just re-elected to create an “independent and sovereign” Europe, puts on the table a political proposal to structure the European architecture, shaken to its foundations by Russia’s attack on Ukraine which has called Europe into question. structure born at the end of the Cold War, with the disintegration of the USSR and the Warsaw Pact. The European Union, Macron explained in Strasbourg, at the final session of the Conference on the Future of Europe, while in Moscow Vladimir Putin celebrated the victory of the USSR over the Third Reich and its allies, “is not enough” to bring order to the Old Continent .

The EU already has enough problems as it is, at 27, to admit other members, so much so that the enlargement process has stalled for years, with countries like Albania and North Macedonia having even changed name putting an end to a decades-long dispute with Greece, which remain outside, despite the efforts and reforms made so far to become part of the EU.

Therefore, for Macron it is necessary to create a European Political Community, which welcomes and brings together the democracies of the Old Continent that are outside the EU. A second belt, in short, more looser, which puts order in the space between the EU and Russia and which would, among other things, have the advantage of defining the borders of the Union more clearly.

Where the EU border is, Dutch historian Luuk van Middelaar observed in a series of lectures at the Colège de France, it is something “impossible to talk about” in Brussels, imbued with its history of a culture based on values universal, which Russia perceives as indicators of expansionist ambitions. The proposal comes from France, a country that has a geopolitical vision and that is the first military power of the EU.

There European Political Community, Macron explained, would also be open to countries that “left” the Union, that is, to the United Kingdom, and would not preclude a possible future entry into the EU. Also because, Macron said, “we all know” that, even if Ukraine were quickly given the status of candidate country, entry into the EU would take “years”, if not “decades”. Turkey has been a candidate country for EU membership since the end of 1999.

For Macron, this new European organization “would allow democratic European nations, adhering to our values, to find a new space for political cooperation”. The EU has “such a level of ambition and integration” that it would be “difficult” to integrate other countries such as “Ukraine” or other countries of the Western Balkans “that have not started accession procedures” to the EU. It would also apply to the United Kingdom, “which left the EU by choice of him, but who knows …”. In short, for all the countries “inscribed in the European geographical space and which share our values, it would make sense”.

For example, Macron explained, the European Political Community could have elements of “political coordination”, of “collective security”, which would also be “a way of building the security architecture that the continent needs”. elements of energy cooperation “, of” infrastructures and European integration, of movement of people “.

Many countries that aim to approach the EU precisely to address these issues have been given “very long perspectives”, therefore “discouraging”, but “I think this is a way to increase coordination with the EU without confusing all agendas. “.

Faced with the creation of a European Political Community, Macron has decidedly open to the convening of a Convention to reform the EU treaties, a point on which both the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, and the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, agreed. The president of the European Council Charles Michel was absent, who went to Odessa by the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, with whom he also had an interview inside a bunker, due to a Russian air attack.

Michel was not invited, we learn from parliamentary sources, given that the European Council, unlike the EU Council, is not an institution with legislative powers and did not participate in the Conference.

To act effectively in the face of crises, Macron explained, it is necessary to be “swift”, which is not possible with the current architecture of unanimous voting in the Council on many matters, including foreign and security policy.

The French president then relaunched on a “multi-speed” Europe, which in fact “already exists”, but on which we should “accelerate. In recent years – he said – the desire to remain united at 27 has prevented us from being more ambitious”. It is not even possible to meet, as heads of state or government, “in the format of the euro area”.

“We are the only co-ownership administration – he ironed – that cannot meet as such: we must always invite everyone. We are afraid of being more ambitious, and we are wrong”. Because “the avant-gardes do not exclude, but allow those who want to go a little further to do so and make ambition desirable”.

For Macron, however, we can no longer delay: “The financial crisis experienced ten years ago, the pandemic and the war have shown us our vulnerabilities and the risk that, if we do not respond with sufficient force and speed to these addictions, we risk aggravate the consequences “.

Finally, as regards the war at the gates of the EU, Macron outlined slightly different objectives from those set out by presidents Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, who declared that they were aiming for victory for Ukraine. The EU, he said, “supports and will continue to support Ukraine, its president Volodymyr Zelensky and its people”.

Faced with Russia’s “unilateral” decision to invade Ukraine, he continued, “our goal is to end this war as quickly as possible, to do everything so that Ukraine can hold up and that Russia does not winpreserve peace on the rest of the European continent and prevent any escalation. “Finally, Macron stressed that defining the conditions for a negotiation with Russia” is up to Ukraine alone. “And not to others.