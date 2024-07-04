The European Left approves the membership of the M5s delegation

The Left group in the European Parliament (The Left) has approved the membership of the delegation of the 5 Star Movement. This was learned from sources in Brussels. The 39 current members will therefore be joined by the eight of the M5s to reach 47 members. The Five Star delegation will be the second largest after that of La France Insoumise which has nine MEPs. The group also includes the two MEPs elected with Sinistra Italians: Ilaria Salis and Mimmo Lucano.

EU: SOURCES, M5S ADMITTED TO LEFT ‘WITH RESERVATIONS’, 6 MONTH TRIAL PERIOD

Five Star Movement MEPs have been admitted to the Left group in the European Parliament ‘with reservations’, meaning that a “trial period” of “six months” has been agreed upon, according to sources in the Left.

EU: M5S SOURCES, ‘WE IN THE LEFT WITH FULL RIGHTS, WE WILL NOT VOTE FOR VON DER LEYEN’

The MEPs of the M5S “will be part of the group The Left with full rights. A joint statement will arrive soon. Together, the battles for the coming months and the no to the encore of Ursula von der Leyen have been agreed upon”. This was reported by sources of the Movement.