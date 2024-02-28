Environment, Lollobrigida comments on the new crime: “A favor to non-EU countries that pollute more than us”

The European Parliament has decided to introduce a new crime to protect the environment. It's about the “ecocide” and who commits crimes against nature risks up to 10 years in prison. The Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida He goes into a rage over this decision. “This ideological vision – says Meloni's brother-in-law to Libero – puts the role of man is under discussion and his abilities maintenance of the territory. There is a part of Europe that seems live on another planet because it is prejudicial against the work of man. All the works of reclamations of the river banks that are being built, the human reclamation works, for a part of the parliament rather than being appreciated they come considered harmful. We try to weaken a continent to the advantage of other non-EU countries which pollute more. If we think on zero impactAt that time it must apply to everyoneespecially for the agri-food sector”.

“We often hear – Lollobrigida said – 'Let's see what Europe saysbut I want to give some news: in Europe they are waiting to know what he says Italythat is a Founding country and central. Yesterday, during the Agrifishwe have presented a document that invites the EU Commission to take a step back from ideological and crazy policies who, in the name of alleged environmentalism, have brought our primary sector to its knees. We asked for one review of the CAP that you ensure income to farmers and at the same time guarantee the environmental Protection. There has been great openness about this in Europe. As well as in the fight against synthetic foodwhich, as a Government, we are carrying forward and which he has seen 14 nations already support our proposal“.

The European Unionby introducing the crime of “ecocide”, has thus become the first international body to adopt a similar law, voted yesterday with a very large majority: 499 yes, 100 no and 23 abstentions. Member States will have two years to implement the law in national legislation. THE environmental crimes committed both by private individuals and by representatives of companies – reports Il Giornale – will be punishable with a prison sentence that varies depending on the duration, severity and reversibility or otherwise of the nature of the crime that may occur up to eight yearsalthough in the event of the death of one or more people it can even reach ten. THE violators they will also be required to restore the degraded environment and to compensate for the damage caused. There are also fines for companies that could be fixed (24 or 40 million euros) or one percentage of global turnover annually (3 or 5 percent), naturally depending on the seriousness of the crime.