BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union is poised to ban Russian oil imports by the end of the year, two EU diplomats said, following talks between the European Commission and EU member states this weekend.

The European Union is preparing a sixth package of sanctions against Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine just over two months ago, which Moscow calls a special military operation.

The package is expected to target Russian oil, Russian and Belarusian banks, as well as more individuals and companies.

The Commission, which is coordinating the EU’s response, has held so-called “confessional” talks with small groups of EU countries and will aim to firm its sanctions plan in time for a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels on Wednesday.

EU energy ministers are also due to meet on Monday in the Belgian capital to discuss the matter.

EU diplomats said some EU countries had managed to end their use of oil before the end of 2022, but others, particularly the southernmost members, were worried about the impact on prices.

Germany, one of Russia’s biggest oil buyers, appeared willing to agree to the cut at the end of 2022, diplomats said, but countries including Austria, Hungary, Italy and Slovakia had reservations.

An adviser to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany supported an EU ban on Russian oil imports but needed a few months to secure alternatives.

“We are calling for a period considered low wind,” the Financial Times quoted Joerg Kukies as saying. “We want to stop buying Russian oil, but we need a little time to make sure we can get other sources of oil in our country.”

Kukies said Germany wanted to ensure that a refinery in Schwedt, in the northeast of the country, operated by Russian state oil company Rosneft, could be supplied with non-Russian oil brought by tankers to Rostock on the Baltic Sea.

He told the Financial Times that to allow this, the port of Rostock would have to be deepened and work had to be done on the pipeline linking it to Schwedt.

Some EU countries have proposed putting a cap on the price they are willing to pay for Russian oil. However, this would still force them to pay higher prices for supplies from elsewhere.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat