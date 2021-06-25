Hungary and LGBT rights, during the European Council the EU heads of state expressed concern about the latest Hungarian law on the issue. During his speech, Italian Prime Minister Draghi reminded Orban that Article 2 of the European Human Rights Treaty was also signed by Budapest.
