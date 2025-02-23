EU leaders will gather urgently on March 6 to analyze Ukraine’s situation before Trump and Putin’s negotiations

The president of the European Council, António Costa, has advanced this Sunday the call of an extraordinary European council this March 6 with European leaders to analyze the situation of Ukraine after negotiations between the president of the USA, Donald Trump, and his counterpart Russian, Vladimir Putin. “We are living a decisive moment for Ukraine and European security,” he said on social networks.

In recent days, Trump has started a bilateral negotiation with Vladimir Putin and threatened “reciprocal tariffs” on European exports whose value for now is incalculable. And in the midst of that perfect storm, Europe is still immersed in its internal divisions on how to face the situation.

In recent days the Trump Administration has suggested that it would cease to be the security umbrella For the old continent, as has been in recent decades. In addition, he has launched accusations to the Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelenski, whom he has accused of being a “dictator.” This has made the feeling of uneasiness and urgency regarding the increase in military spending in Europe has multiplied.

This Sunday, Zelenski has indicated however that he was willing to resign in exchange for getting Ukraine to enter NATO and has asked for a meeting with Donald Trump to solve the tensions of recent weeks.

Until now, the unity of the allies has been the great weapon with which Ukraine has fought to Vladimir Putin. Largely by the millmillonarium disbursement in weapons and assistance that has come from the other side of the Atlantic in the three years of war. However, the unit of action – which until now has suffered small ups and downs, often starring small countries, such as Hungary – has broken.

The EU breathed with a certain relief in the early days of Donald Trump in the presidency, but just a month after its inauguration transatlantic relationships go through their worst time in decades.

On the commercial level, this Wednesday took a step with the first contact of the Commission of Commerce, Maros Sefcovic, with his American counterpart, Howard Lutnick. In the EU they have not ruled out that the threat remains in that, as it has happened until now with countries like Colombia or Mexico, and that it opens the negotiation. Europe has opened to reduce the tariffs it currently imposes on vehicles from the US as a way to calm the Trump administration.

Sefcovic recalled that the EU deficit is 3% of the world’s greatest commercial relationship. “It’s not something we can’t overcome,” said the commissioner. “If we have to solve 50,000 million, we can do it if we propose it. And I think relatively fast. Therefore, I think we just need to keep talking and take advantage of the impulse that, I hope, we have generated, ”he added at a press conference after the meeting with Lutnick.

But the concern has multiplied in the European Union following the 180 degree turn that Trump has given the position on Ukraine. He has accused that country of being the culprit of the beginning of the war and, specifically, Volodimir Zelenski had not wanted to negotiate in these 36 months. The US president called the Ukrainian “dictator”: “He refuses to call elections, he is very low in the surveys.”

The attack, which is direct to remove Zelenski from the middle, occurs after the refusal of his government to sign an agreement raised by Washington that would mean taking control of 50% of the precious rare earths that the country has.

The White House National Security Advisor, Mike Walz, was very explicit on Wednesday regarding that demand: Zelenski must “lower the tone” and sign the agreement with the US for the exploitation of minerals. He later added: “President Trump is very counter.” Zelenski understood the message.

After meeting with the White House Representative for War in Ukraine, Keith Kellogg published a contemporary message in which he thanked American help and was willing to a “solid and effective agreement on investments and security matters “With Trump.

While redoubled the pressure on Ukraine, the US multiplies the views with Russia. The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Besent, said in an interview with Bloomberg that the sanctions on Russia could be reinforced, but also relax, depending on the will of negotiation that the Government of Vladimir Putin demonstrates in the bilateral conversations. “It’s a good description,” he replied when asked about this scenario. Similarly expressed itself In an interview published in X The Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. “We have to have relations with Russia, we like it or not like everything they do, as we had them with the Soviet Union. We have to be able to check if they really want to end war, ”he said.

Zelenski says he is willing to resign in exchange for Ukraine between NATO

And Trump is not willing to take care of the security of Ukraine or that of Europe as a whole, as the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth made clear, at a meeting of the contact group for Ukraine at the NATO headquarters in the that, in addition to lowering the demands of Ukraine regarding a negotiation with Russia that Trump initiated bilaterally that same day, he pointed out that Europe should take care of its own low security The premise that the US should focus on China’s threat in the Indo -Pacific.