EU heads of state and government will discuss the future expansion of the union and the consequences of this step at an informal summit in Granada on October 6. The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, announced this in his letter of invitation to the participants of the meeting on Monday, October 2.

“Beyond the strategic agenda, an integral part of this discussion concerns the future enlargement of the European Union and the consequences that this enlargement may entail – both for us and for our future members,” it says letterpublished on the website of the European Council.

Michel said that the meeting will discuss the most pressing problems of the EU, and will also chart the course of the union for the coming years. The outcome of this reflection process over the next few months will “shape the Strategic Agenda 2024-2029,” he said.

Earlier on October 2, German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock, speaking at a retreat of foreign ministers in Kiev, expressed confidence in the prospect of Ukraine’s accession to the EU, pointing out that the European Union “will soon spread from Lisbon to Lugansk.” A member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Dmitry Belik, called this statement nothing more than a demonstration of the politician’s incompetence.

Earlier in the day, EU foreign ministers gathered for an informal meeting in Kyiv. It discussed increasing pressure on Russia and further assistance to Ukraine. Also on this day, the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that Ukraine faces a “difficult fight” before joining the EU, and European diplomacy must force Ukrainian society to work hard for this.

At the same time, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, at a meeting with Borrell, said that Ukraine would only be satisfied with full membership in the EU without any alternative options for integrating the country into the association, since it is a “first-class state.”

Before this, on September 27, Russian senator Andrei Klimov said that the EU may not wait for Ukraine to join due to the threat of disintegration. According to him, the European Parliament has been “fooling” Kyiv for at least 15 years.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed an application for the country to join the EU on February 28, 2022. In April of the same year, the Ukrainian side submitted to the European Union the completed second part of the questionnaire for obtaining the status of an accession candidate. On June 23, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, announced that Ukraine and Moldova at the EU summit agreed on the status of candidates for the union.