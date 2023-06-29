Reuters: At the EU summit, they will demand to actively look for ways to give Russia’s assets to Ukraine

At the European Union (EU) summit in Brussels, the leaders of the bloc countries will demand that the European Commission and other executive authorities actively look for ways to direct Russia’s frozen Russian assets to the needs of Ukraine’s reconstruction. This was reported Reuterswho got acquainted with the draft communiqué following the meeting.

So far, lawyers have not been able to find legal ways to initiate such a process. As Bloomberg wrote, the EU came to the conclusion that they could not legally confiscate the frozen assets of Russia. At the same time, officials are studying the possibility of withdrawing accumulated interest or coupon payments on bonds to transfer them to Ukraine.

How writes Financial Times, EU leaders are planning to offer Ukraine “future security commitments” and are seeking to agree arms funding through the European Peace Fund. IN announcement summit, which takes place on June 29-30 in the Belgian capital, it is said that the EU will continue to support the economy, society, military and the future recovery of Ukraine.

The European Union has frozen the assets of the Bank of Russia for more than 200 billion euros. These data were confirmed in May 2023 by the official representative of the European Commission, Christian Wiegand. In total, due to Western sanctions, Russia lost access to half of its gold and foreign exchange reserves – about $ 300 billion (the total assets were then equal to 640 billion).