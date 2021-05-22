At the upcoming summit of the leaders of the EU countries, new sanctions against Russia will be discussed, but the heads of the EU states will declare their unwillingness to confront Moscow. This opinion on Saturday, May 22, in an interview Czech radio Vera Yurova, Deputy Head of the European Commission for European Values ​​and Transparency, said.

“The legitimate demands of the EU towards the Russian side are being repeated again: the end of hybrid and cyber wars, respect for human rights, above all, of Alexei Navalny, and the implementation of the Minsk agreements. I think that (at the summit) it will also be said that the EU wants to avoid confrontation with its close neighbor, ”she said.

However, Yurova added, Russia seems to have decided to behave “like an adversary and there is nothing left to do but react to it.”

According to the representative of the European Commission, most likely during the summit they will discuss the adoption of new economic sanctions against the Russian Federation. The further coordinated expulsion of Russian diplomats is unlikely to be discussed. As noted by Yurova, in addition to the Czech Republic, Poland and Latvia can behave most firmly towards Russia. At the same time, the countries of Western Europe have been reacting much softer to Russian actions for a long time, she stressed.

The EU summit will take place on May 24-25 in Brussels.

On May 22, State Duma deputy Ruslan Balbek said that the intensification of actions by the European Union (EU) to improve relations with Russia will meet with full understanding in Moscow under certain conditions. Thus, the deputy commented on the statement by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, who spoke about the EU’s desire to establish a dialogue with Russia, but Moscow, according to him, does not make contact.

Balbek added that Russia is ready for dialogue with the European Union only in the format of complete equality, mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs.

Earlier on Saturday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denied Schallenberg’s claims that Moscow was not showing interest in dialogue.

Zakharova noted that Russia participated in various EU projects, but many of them were suspended due to the adoption of sanctions by the European Union against the Russian Federation.

Schallenberg made the corresponding statements earlier the same day. He also pointed to the tension and burden in relations between the European Union and Russia, noting that the aspiration of both sides is necessary to form and strengthen the dialogue.

At the same time, the Austrian Foreign Minister stressed the importance of cooperation between the European Union and the Russian Federation in many areas, from climate issues to energy. He also expressed the hope that the tone in EU-Russia relations will soon change.

On May 21, the EU announced its desire for stable relations with Russia. The high-ranking representative of the organization specified that the ways to achieve stable relations will be discussed at the upcoming summit in Brussels. Regarding the possible application of new sanctions against the Russian Federation, he noted that some countries may support the adoption of these restrictions, while others are against. It is necessary to hold a discussion, the diplomat emphasized.