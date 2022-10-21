The leaders of the European Union were unable to make firm agreements on a European maximum price for gas during a summit in Brussels in the night from Thursday to Friday. This is reported by international news agencies. It has been agreed that further talks will be held on Friday to continue investigating options to limit the costs of gas.

Talks between EU leaders lasted until two in the morning, but this failed to bridge the differences of opinion between the 27 countries. A group of countries wants the EU to set an upper limit for the gas price. But other countries, including the Netherlands and Germany, fear that gas suppliers will then sell their gas elsewhere, which will further widen the shortages in Europe. ”

“It’s incredibly complex. The gas price must be further reduced, but in a way that we continue to get the gas. And not that they are turning to Asia or Latin America. We have to have it here,” Prime Minister Mark Rutte said afterwards. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, was positive after the talks. “We now have a very good and solid roadmap to continue working on the issue of energy prices.”