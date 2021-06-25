The leaders of the European Union rejected the proposal of France and Germany to convene a summit with Russia to channel relations with the Kremlin. The 27, however, reached an agreement to promote dialogue with the Russian neighbor, without specifying how they will carry it out, and the possibility of imposing more sanctions.

There will be no European Union-Russia summit. This has been decided by the 27 member countries of the EU at the meeting that began on Thursday, June 24 in Brussels. There was no unanimity, but the thesis of the Baltic countries and Poland, closer and more fearful of Russia, finally prevailed on the Franco-German proposal to resume the dialogue with the Kremlin through a summit.

Despite this decision, there will be a conversation, although the format has not yet been agreed. “Now the formats and the conditions on which the dialogue can be resumed will be worked on. Today it has not been possible to agree at what level, if at the level of heads of State, but the important thing is that the dialogue format is maintained,” he said. German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The discussion was not easy given the EU’s deteriorating relations with Russia following the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the poisoning and subsequent imprisonment of the opposition Alexei Navalny. Despite this, and after several hours of meeting, several minimum agreements were reached.

We agreed on a united and strategic European approach towards Russia. The 🇪🇺🇷🇺 relationship is on a negative spiral. We need to brace for a further downturn. – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 25, 2021



The 27 asked Moscow for a “more constructive” attitude and “political commitment”, as well as for the actions against members of the EU and third countries to stop. Otherwise, they invited the commission and the high representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, to “present options on additional restrictive measures, including economic sanctions.”

The 27 considered necessary a “firm and coordinated response by the EU and its Member States to any malicious, illegal and disruptive activity by Russia, making full use of all the instruments available to the EU and guaranteeing coordination with partners” .

The Kremlin awaits a clear proposal from the EU

Russia has not welcomed the decision of the European Union. This Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov showed his disappointment at the EU’s position on the dialogue.

“The position of the Europeans is plural, not very consistent, at times incomprehensible, and surely the Europeans will still have to travel a certain path to definitively formulate their position,” said the representative of the Russian Presidency at his daily press conference.

In this file photo taken Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in Moscow, Russia. AP – Alexei Nikolsky

In contrast to this position, he said, that of Russian President Vladimir Putin is “extremely clear and consistent.”

“President Putin’s conceptual position, which lies in our willingness to move towards dialogue as far as the other party agrees, remains in force,” he said.

Likewise, Peskov criticized the Baltic countries and Poland for not supporting the Franco-German position. In clear reference to them, he pointed out that those who speak “without foundation” about the Russian threat “do everything possible to place NATO or foreign soldiers in their territories.” A “greater danger” to relationships, according to Peskov.

Five points of behavior towards Moscow

“The European Union is committed to a united long-term and strategic European approach based on the five guiding principles,” stressed European leaders. Under this preamble, Josep Borrell, sent a proposal to the EU based on the five points on which the bloc handles its relations with Russia.

These are the full implementation of the Minsk peace accords for Ukraine, strengthening relations with its neighbors to the East, strengthening the resilience of the EU, selectively engaging with Moscow on matters of community interest and people-to-people contacts to support civil society. Russian.

#EUCO conclusions following our discussion on EU approach towards Russia. I will follow up together with @EU_Commission on taskings to operationalize our actions, and contribute to more predictable relation with Russia, in defense of our interests. https://t.co/0mQLkQ2DO8 – Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) June 25, 2021



On Thursday Macron had already remarked that these should be the axes on which the common policy around the Kremlin pivots. It remains to be seen how the words of concord from both parties now materialize.

With EFE and Reuters