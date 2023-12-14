The heads of state of the member countries of the European Union (EU), meeting in Brussels this Thursday, December 14, agreed, surprisingly, to open a negotiation process for Ukraine's accession to the bloc. The deal was reached despite Hungary's previous threat of a blockade. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the announcement, which he described as a “victory for Ukraine.” European countries also plan to discuss at this summit a 50 billion euro aid plan to support kyiv in its war against Russia.

This is a surprise announcement. This Thursday, December 14, European leaders, meeting in Brussels within the framework of the European Council summit, gave the green light to the opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine.

This decision was highly anticipated by kyiv, but the adoption of the measure required a unanimous vote of all 27 member states, which seemed a difficult goal to achieve due to Hungary's opposition.

The decision was made by the Twenty-Seven by the unanimity required for them to open negotiations.after Hungary withdrew at the last minute from the veto proposed by the prime minister, the ultranationalist Víktor Orbán.

Ukraine had obtained the status of a candidate country for accession to the European Union in June 2022. However, the negotiation process required approval from both the European Commission, which was granted on November 8, and the European Council, the body that brings together the heads of state of the member countries of the bloc.

“The European Council has decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova,” announced European Council President Charles Michel. It is “a clear sign of hope for its people and for our continent,” he added.

“It is a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe. A victory that motivates, inspires and strengthens,” reacted the Ukrainian president, VolodImir Zelensky.

For his part, the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, which had expressed on several occasions its rejection of opening accession negotiations with Ukraine, declared that the bloc made a “bad decision.”

With EFE and Reuters

News in development