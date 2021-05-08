The leaders of the EU countries briefly discussed the topic of Russia at an informal summit held in Port of Portugal. It is reported by RIA News citing a source in the EU.

Answering the question whether the EU leaders touched upon the topic of Russia at the meeting on May 7-8, the interlocutor of the agency said: “Yes. The incident in the Czech Republic was first discussed with [премьер-министром Чехии Андреем] Babis, who explained what happened, and then there was a short debate, taking into account the strategic discussion on 25 May. “

Another RIA Novosti source confirmed that there was a discussion on Russia, but did not provide details.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the plans of the EU countries to discuss Russia at the summit on May 25.

It was also reported that Babiš invited all EU member states to send at least one Russian diplomat each as a sign of solidarity with the Czech Republic due to the explosions in Vrbetica in 2014. Prague accuses Russian special services of involvement in the incident. According to the version of the Czech authorities, the day before the explosion of the warehouse, Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov were in it.