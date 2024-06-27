The The heads of state and government of the European Union agreed on Thursday to appoint German conservative Ursula von der Leyen for a second term as president of the European Commission. and the Portuguese socialist António Costa as President of the European Council, as well as the Estonian liberal Kaja Kallas as EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs.

The leaders met at a summit in Brussels to formalize the distribution of the bloc’s top poststo the indignation of the leaders of Italy and Hungary.

The power sharing agreement was reached on Tuesday between six countries with right-wing, social democratic or liberal leaders, among them the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and the German head of government, Olaf Scholz. The names were defined after the legislative elections held by the 27 countries of the bloc from June 6 to 9 and in which a significant advance by the extreme right was recorded.

However, the harshest discussions came this Thursday, when the leaders analyzed the adoption of a Strategic Agenda, following amendments proposed by France and Germany at the last minute.

Hungary and Italy criticised the appointment of the posts

The ultra-nationalist Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, denounced upon arriving at the summit a “shameful agreement” on the distribution of positions and stated that “European voters were defrauded.”

The head of government of Italy, Georgia Meloni, head of an ultra-conservative coalition, on Wednesday criticised an agreement by the “oligarchy” and suggested it could spoil the party.

The head of government of Poland, Donald Tusk, sought to bring positions closer, stating this Thursday that “there is no Europe without Italy, nor a decision without Prime Minister Meloni.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Photo:EFE

The agreement reached – and now ratified – grants a second mandate to the German Ursula von der Leyen at the head of the European Commission, executive arm of the EU.

It also places the Portuguese António Costa in the presidency of the European Council (made up of the heads of state and government of the EU countries) and the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, as High Representative, at the head of the bloc’s diplomacy.

In an informal meeting held a week ago, the three names had gathered consensus. “There is absolutely no doubt, there is a clear consensus that (…) Von der Leyen will be appointed,” said the head of the Irish government, Simon Harris.

The hope is that everyone will support the charging agreement. All countries in the bloc are equally important

Arriving at the meeting, Kallas adopted caution. “In Estonia we often say that you can’t promise the bear’s skin before hunting it.”

Although the agenda called for a second day of discussions on Friday, a majority of delegations said they intended to settle the issue in a single day, which finally happened, in order to send a message of unity.

“The hope is that everyone will support” the agreement on the allocation of posts. “All countries in the bloc are equally important,” said Scholz.

Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany, arrives at a summit of European Council leaders in Brussels, Belgium. Photo:Bloomberg

Appointment must be ratified by the European Parliament

The approval of names for the main European positions does not require unanimity but only a majority vote, which must be ratified on July 18 by the European Parliament.

Meloni and Orban demand that the distribution respect the number of votes in the recent European elections.

Meloni demands that Italy have “at least” a vice presidency of the European Commission and a portfolio from which it can have influence on industrial and agricultural matters.

The relationship of forces in the EU could be radically redefined if the far-right National Rally (RN) prevails in France’s early legislative elections, which will be held on June 30 and July 7.

The RN remained the first French force in the European elections and if it manages to form a majority in the country it could force Macron to appoint a prime minister from that force.

Asked if the elections in France cast a “shadow” over Europe, Orban said that, on the contrary, it was “a ray of sunshine.” “Great things could happen” in France after the elections, he added.

In addition to addressing the distribution of positions, EU leaders signed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky an agreement on the EU’s “security commitments” to Ukraine, which has been facing a Russian military invasion for more than two years.

Zelensky told European leaders that his country “urgently needs” anti-aircraft defense equipment.