Community leaders feel the foundations for what will be the rearma of Europe at a time when the geopolitical context enhances tensions in Ukraine and in which the community block seeks to strengthen its autonomy in defense and break dependencies of third countries, such as the United States. The heads of state and government have supported the Brussels plan to boost defense spending but want more. This is how they claim the European Commission to put on the table More funding measures at European levellike Eurobones.

In an informal meeting that took place this Thursday in Brussels, leaders have asked the European Commission to Explore “Additional Measures” While “debt sustainability is maintained to facilitate significant national defense expenditure in all member states,” according to the text of the defense debate.

In addition, he claims the community executive to have “Additional defense resources at European level”, A positioning that opens the door to the issuance of Eurobons and financing formulas lost in place of the loans on the table. A position with which Spain would be aligned that is favorable to community resources against limiting contributions nationwide.

The proposal was put on the table the head of the Community Executive, Ursula von der Leyen, through the plan to rearm Europe and with which it intends to mobilize 800,000 million euros. This contemplates the flexibility of fiscal rules nationwide so that the increase in defense spending does not compute when calculating the deficit. A margin with which Brussels expects countries to increase defense expenditure by 1.5% of GDP and that it plans to channel 650,000 million euros in financing.

The package also contemplates A fund endowed with 150,000 million euros on loans For the defense sector, mobilize financing of the European Investment Bank for this sector and the intention of channeling community budget cohesion for this item.

Spain is inclined to European instruments to the detriment of national spending. The flexibility of fiscal rules, at the Joint EU level, opens the door to increase the defense expenditure and boos it to that 2% of GDP that marks as an objective the Atlantic Alliance. The intention of the government would be to reach this goal as soon as possible, leaving behind the period previously marked by 2029 to reach such a stop. Cohesion funds, on the other hand, would not be a great resource for Spain considering that their management is regionalized, government sources have explained.

The conversation of the leaders has been marked by the change of position of Germany. The traditionally frugal country has taken a turn in favor of further flexible further rules, regarding what the European Commission proposed. The outgoing German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, arrived at the meeting asking countries for a vision “In the long term”, compared to the four years that the European Commission sees in its plan.

“I am in favor that we do not have a discussion for the next one or two years, but that we make it clear that in the long term states can spend what they consider appropriate in defense,” said the German leader upon his arrival at the meeting.

The discordant note has once again put it by unchecking the text of conclusions that advocates to militarily support Ukraine and that did receive the support of the rest of twenty -six member states. The rest of the countries have shown their support for Ukraine and to reach a “fair, sustainable and lasting” peace.