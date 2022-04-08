By Janis Laizans

KIEV (Reuters) – The head of the European Commission and the EU’s top diplomat arrived in Kiev on Friday to offer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy support and reassurance on his EU membership bid, in a capital that gradually recovers after Russia withdrew its forces.

Traveling by train from Brussels to Kiev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters that the most important message she was taking to Zelenskiy was that “there will be the EU way” to Ukraine.

“It usually takes years for the EU council to accept the application for membership, but Ukraine has done it in a week or two and I urge you to move forward as soon as possible,” he said.

“Our aim is to present Ukraine’s candidacy to the council this summer (June to September in the Northern Hemisphere).”

Six weeks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission president pledged her support for Kiev to “come out of the war as a democratic country”, something she said the European Union and other donors would help.

It was a message repeated by Josep Borrell, the EU’s chief diplomat, who also told reporters that the visit was a sign that “Ukraine is in control of its territory” and that the government is still in charge.

“Ukraine is not a dominated country. There is still a government (that) receives people from outside and you can travel to Kiev,” Borrell said, adding that he hoped the EU would offer Kiev another 500 million euros in the coming days.

He also said the trip would allow the bloc to describe measures the EU has taken to “isolate Russia” for its invasion of Ukraine, a war Moscow describes as a “special operation” to “denazify” the neighboring country.

