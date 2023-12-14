The European Union opens accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. Georgia will become a candidate member and Bosnia and Herzegovina is also closer to accession negotiations. The government leaders decided this on the first day of a two-day summit in Brussels.

The decision is historic and represents a new step towards further eastward expansion of the EU. For Ukraine, it also means a moral boost, at a time when the war is dragging on and financial and military support from the West is under pressure.

The agreement came unexpectedly on Thursday evening. Before the summit meeting of government leaders, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had announced that he would block the decision at all costs. The Hungarian also showed himself to be unyielding upon his arrival in Brussels, because, according to him, Ukraine was not yet ready.

Ultimately, Orbán agreed that the decision was made as he briefly left the meeting room. This way he did not have to agree to it himself, but the other 26 government leaders could still ratify it.

Orbán spoke in a video message afterwards of a “senseless, irrational and incorrect decision” to “negotiate with Ukraine under these circumstances.” He announced that Hungary will stick to its position. Because the other 26 insisted, “they have to go their own way,” said the Hungarian prime minister.

The decision means that Ukraine and Moldova have until March to meet a small number of remaining conditions. The European Commission will prepare a formal negotiating mandate at that time. That mandate will then be decided again in March. It is one of the many intermediate steps in a negotiation process that will probably take between five and ten years.

Georgia is still one step behind the other two and can now begin a kind of preparatory exam for the opening of negotiations. The government leaders also want to open negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina in the short term. The Commission must say in March whether the Balkan country meets a number of remaining conditions.

President Zelensky congratulated all residents of Ukraine on the decision. “History is made by those who never tire of fighting for freedom.” European Council President Charles Michel called the opening of negotiations a “clear sign of hope for their people and our continent.”

After a day of meetings, one of the most important decisions for Ukraine was taken. Government leaders must also decide on budget support for Kyiv for the next four years. This concerns a package of 50 billion, consisting of 17 billion in grants and 33 billion in loans. Orbán also opposes this proposal. Before the start of the meeting, he said that money for Ukraine must be found outside the EU budget.