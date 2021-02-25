The heads of state and government of the EU countries believe that in the future it is necessary to introduce electronic vaccination certificates in the EU. TASS, referring to the statement by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The Chancellor made this statement after the first day of the virtual EU summit.

According to her, the leaders of the EU at the talks agreed that the EU would need to introduce “digital confirmation of vaccination.”

She added that work on the implementation of this idea has already begun, and clarified that Germany has already decided to develop a “national vaccination certificate”.