Garraud (Rn), ‘Vannacci is a problem, we are looking for a solution’

The nomination of Roberto Vannacci as vice-president “is a problem because of the statements” released by the general. “We will discuss it, we will try to find a solution”. This was stated by the head of the delegation of the Rassemblement National to the European Parliament, Jean-Paul Garraud, before the meeting of the bureau of the new parliamentary group of Patriots for Europe in Strasbourg.

EU: Vannacci (Lega), nominates Patriots? We will discuss it, I am calm

“I’m calm.” This is what Lega MEP Roberto Vannacci said upon his arrival at the Patriots for Europe group meeting in Strasbourg, when he was being questioned by reporters about his nomination as a vice-president of the group, contested by Rassemblement National. The meeting ended a few minutes later: neither those present nor Vannacci himself made any statements. Group leader Jordan Bardella said he would speak later. Lega delegation leader Paolo Borchia said: “We see Mrs von der Leyen in great difficulty.”