EU, the Patriots upset the balance in Brussels. Le Pen and Salvini ally with Orban

The French legislative elections ended in defeat for the far right The Penbut the leader of the National Reassemblement has no intention of waving the white flag, on the contrary, she is already ready to relaunch. “Our victory is only postponed”, said Le Pen immediately after the outcome of the vote in France. And then she criticized, as did the president of Rn Bardellathe strategic choice of the opponents: “If it hadn’t been for this unnatural agreement between Emmanuel Macron and the far left, the Rassemblement National this evening would be in a very large majority position“. For this reason his efforts are now shifting to Europewhere the current balance risks being radically changed. The MEPs of Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National they will unite today to the newborn group of Patriots for Europe, making it the third most numerous in the European Parliament: Politico.eu writes, citing informed sources.

THE 30 MEPs of the RN currently under the far-right group Identity and Democracy (ID), will become the largest delegation within the Patriots for Europe, formed at the end of June, which also includes the party’s elected officials of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor OrbanFidesz. In this way the Patriots They are overtaking the Renew Europe group, which includes the party of French President Emmanuel Macron, putting the centrist coalition that supports the second mandate of Ursula Von der Leyen at the helm of the European Commission. Matteo Salvini’s League also announces its intention to join the Patriots group. “Ready to join Orban’s group to change Europe“, said the secretary of the Carroccio. Now Ursula’s encore is really at risk.