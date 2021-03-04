Performance of an orchestra in Meira (Lugo), in 2019 xosé marra

With VAT or without VAT? This question gives rise to one of the most common fraud to the Treasury. And to numerous inspections of the Tax Agency in order to settle the defrauded taxes. The EU Advocate General has just ruled on one of these cases as a result of a question raised by the Superior Court of Galicia, and has concluded that when a payment is fraudulently agreed between the parties it is considered that VAT is not included in the final price. Of course, as long as the taxpayer cannot prove otherwise.

The matter on which the EU lawyer pronounces – whose conclusions are not binding for the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), although it tends to favor the same position – is related to the Lithium Case, an investigation that the Tax Agency began years ago against the king of the Galician orchestras for defrauding taxes.

Specifically, it is an artistic agent that provided intermediation services for the Lito Group – remaining with a 10% commission for reaching an agreement with the neighbors of the towns of Galicia and negotiating the performances of the groups of musicians -, and who received 64,414 euros in 2010, 67,565 euros in 2011 and 60,692 euros in 2012. Almost all of the operations were in cash, without invoice, accounting or official records, and without declaring corporate tax or VAT, to which the activity of artistic agent is subject.

Inspection

Self-employed persons registered under some heading of the economic activities tax (IAE) have to include personal income tax and VAT – in the latter case, if the type of activity establishes it – in the invoices they issue for the services they provide to companies or other freelancers. The settlement of both taxes is calculated on the same taxable base, but the personal income tax withholding is subtracted from the final amount of the invoice, while the VAT is added.

In 2014, during a tax inspection, the Tax Agency assumed that the amounts that the taxpayer received from the Litio Group did not include VAT. Since there was no document that reflected the transaction, it concluded that both personal income tax and VAT should be settled considering that the price received by the inspected person constituted the taxable base on which to determine both taxes.

The taxpayer appealed the calculation. It alleged that it violates the European directive on VAT and the jurisprudence of the CJEU, which determine that if the inspection discovers fraudulent operations, it is presumed that the price agreed between the parties includes the tax. He claimed that, since it was impossible to pass on VAT to the client for having violated the law, it had to be taken for granted that the VAT was incorporated in the final payment and that its amount would be subtracted from the taxable base to modify the liquidation of both personal income tax and VAT.

Preliminary question

In 2019 the door was opened for a preliminary ruling to be submitted to the CJEU, a possibility to which the appellant objected, defending that his position was protected by the correct interpretation of the Supreme Court’s jurisprudence of community regulations. In fact, the Spanish High Court interpreted that, if hidden operations in which VAT has not been invoiced are uncovered, it is considered that they do include the tax, as in the case of registered transactions that do not include it. But the state lawyer considered it necessary to raise the issue with the European Justice.

The question presented before the CJEU was then to establish whether the interpretation of the Supreme Court is compatible with the principle of neutrality of VAT – which cannot be a burden and affect the decisions of economic agents, since it is passed on to the consumer – and the jurisprudence of the CJEU, or if on the contrary these only protect those who comply with the tax regulations, and another interpretation must be applied when the operations are hidden and surface only through an inspection.

The conclusions of the EU Advocate General suggest that VAT neutrality can only protect those who comply with the tax regulations, and not those who deliberately violate them. It adds that in the 2013 CJEU ruling to which the taxpayer refers in his appeal, it must be interpreted that the buyer did not suspect the fraud committed by the supplier, while in the case under consideration it is clear that both parties wanted to hide the operation. Therefore, this presumption cannot be applied, unless it is proven that the price received is identical to that paid in the market for the same service, VAT included. It also emphasizes that the States must act to “restore the situation that would have existed if there had not been” fraud, and demand the corresponding VAT to compensate for the damage caused by an operation contrary to the law.

In other words: in the case of an operation intentionally concealed by the parties, and when calculating settlements and penalties, it is presumed that VAT is not included in the price received by the taxpayer, unless evidence is provided to determine otherwise.