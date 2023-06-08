Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/

06/08/2023 – 7:30 am

Share



European Commission is betting on trade to try to curb the expansion of Chinese influence in the region. Head of the bloc’s diplomacy downplays differences over the war in Ukraine. The European Commission presented this Wednesday (07/06) a trade strategy to renew ties with Latin America – a region that has been marginalized by the bloc in recent years. The document was released on the eve of the meeting between the leaders of the European Union (EU) and Latin America and the Caribbean, scheduled for July. This is the first meeting of its kind since 2015.

The European Union’s head of diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that while the EU and the 33 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean have “a common history and shared values, this partnership has been underestimated or even neglected”. He pointed out that trade relations remain strong, but political cooperation has fallen by the wayside.

“Latin America has its own problems of political fragmentation,” said Borrell, pointing to the crisis in Venezuela and the “authoritarian drift” in Nicaragua. According to the EU’s high representative for foreign policy, the European Union was concerned about migration and Brexit, but the rise of China and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine readjusted the bloc’s focus to Latin America.

Speaking on condition of anonymity before the strategy was released, a senior EU official described Latin America as “an old boyfriend you take for granted, but when the going gets tough you realize how important that person is.”

Regular meetings and commercial agreement

To help rekindle the flame, the EU executive proposes regular meetings between heads of state and government, as well as a “permanent coordination mechanism” between the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac). But one of the priorities is the conclusion of the trade agreement between the European bloc and Mercosur, made up of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

“The conclusion of the agreement between the EU and Mercosur is a priority for the European Union, as it would unite the two regions in a win-win partnership that would create opportunities for further growth, support jobs and drive sustainable development” , states the European Commission in a proposal sent to member countries and the European Parliament.

After more than 20 years, negotiations for the agreement were completed in 2019, but the text has yet to be ratified due to environmental concerns. With the explosion of deforestation in the Amazon, during the government of Jair Bolsonaro, the European Union effectively stood idly by. But the election of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva last year, who is also eager to finalize the deal, has rekindled hopes that the pact could go ahead.

The deal would likely lead to a huge increase in beef imports from South America to Europe – which faces resistance from French and Irish farmers, as well as environmental groups such as Greenpeace. Mercosur countries also have some concerns about the pact.

With Spain, the former colonial power in much of Latin America, taking over the EU’s rotating presidency in July, supporters of the deal are hoping the finalization will gain momentum. Madrid maintains close ties with the region.

In its strategy, the European Commission also highlighted the need to finalize an agreement with Chile, Mexico and make the member countries of the bloc ratify the pacts signed with Colombia, Peru and Ecuador.

The stalemate over the war in Ukraine

European diplomats have expressed concern about what they see as a lackluster support for Ukraine in its battle against encroaching Russia. Lula angered the European Union with recent comments insinuating that Russia and Ukraine share responsibility for the continuation of the war because neither country has sought to negotiate peace.

Borrell tried to downplay those concerns on Wednesday. “In this specific case of Ukraine, there were positions on which we disagreed, which were subject to further qualification, but I believe they reflect the will to contribute to the search for peace”.

The EU high representative highlighted the historic vote by Latin American governments at the United Nations, where there was a strong condemnation of the Russian invasion. Regarding Brazil, Borrell said that the country “made very clear its rejection of the invasion of Ukraine”, manifested in a vote at the UN.

Inequality set aside

In the evaluation of Hernan Saenz Cortes, from the NGO Oxfam, the focus of the European Union only on trade puts at risk the approach of the growing inequality in the region. “In the last three years, the richest 1% accumulated 21% of the wealth created, while 60%, that is, six out of ten Latin Americans, are in a vulnerable situation, which mainly affects women and the indigenous and black population” .

According to Cortes, instead of just trying to compete with China’s growing presence in key investment areas like lithium, of which the region produces 60% of the global supply, the European Union should ask itself how to offer something different. Possibilities for this include supporting civil society or supporting progressive debt policies in multinational forums, exemplifies the specialist.

“If the EU really wants to deepen relations with Latin America, the bloc must place inequalities at the center of that agenda”, stresses Cortes.























