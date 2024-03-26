EU, Juncker: “So I became a specialist in things I wasn't supposed to know”

Jean-Claude Juncker he did one confession passed a little under the table but extremely interesting from a point of view politic and not only. The former president of European Commission he let slip some things regarding the Italian governments with whom he had to deal. “With Giorgio Napolitano and then with Sergio Mattarella– Juncker confessed to Il Sole 24 Ore – I often negotiatedI'm not saying in secret but without too much publicity, when I had problems with i Italian prime ministers. Or rather, when the Italian prime ministers had problems with the president of the Commission. I loved my exchanges with Giorgio Napolitano. Listening to his descriptions of life from inside the Italian government I became a specialist in things I wasn't supposed to know…“.

The news that Juncker became aware of information”secrets” on our governments thanks to the Quirinale – claims La Verità – appears slightly more serious, for example, compared to the suspicious associations of Apulian politicians. And instead, up to this point, the interview released on Sunday it didn't cause any reaction significant institutional, with the exception of Matteo Renzi who obviously had an easy time confirming them disagreements “For bring flexibility home“. If Juncker – asks La Verità – he needed to bring into line the prime ministers he met as head of the Commission (2014-2019, therefore Matteo RenziPaul Gentlemen and Joseph With youwhat could have happened when Silvio was at Palazzo Chigi Berlusconi? And what happens today? Unanswered questions at the moment.