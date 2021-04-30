EU Jan Vapaavuori: The Coalition Party should have no choice but to vote in favor of the EU package

“The game of the day and the fear of other political movements guide action rather than decisions being made on the basis of one’s own values ​​and ideals,” the mayor says in an interview with HS.

Helsinki mayor Jan Vapaavuori (Coalition Party) says that it is following the political drama that has arisen in Parliament around the EU recovery package.

“Difficult decisions measure how strongly a party is behind certain values ​​and ideals. If the line changes due to the current political situation, it is really worrying. ”

Vapaavuori does not want to mention the Coalition by name, but the direction of the message is obvious.

Parliamentary the Committee on Constitutional Affairs decided on Tuesday that the adoption of a joint € 750 billion recovery package requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament. Thus, the package does not go through with the votes of the governing parties alone.

The Coalition Party announced immediately afterwards that it would instruct its own MPs to abstain in the recovery package vote. In the vote, a two-thirds majority is counted against the votes cast, so the Coalition de facto shifted the responsibility for approving the package back to the government.

It was a tactical movement in which the Coalition Party forces the ruling party center to keep its own representative in line and vote in favor of the package. In the center, many representatives oppose the package.

Read more: HS explains how “very intolerable” decision on EU recovery package tears the Coalition: More Members know more than to consider not voting

“Recovery package is not a terribly good deal for Finland, ”says Vapaavuori.

“But it’s full of fools to imagine that if another party had been in government, it would have managed to negotiate a substantially better deal.”

According to him, this is a much bigger issue. Vapaavuori says that it was essential for the EU’s credibility to be able to build a significant recovery package in the event of a pandemic. And since the countries of southern Europe have suffered more from the corona epidemic than others, it is only logical that the package should be more favorable to them.

“So for the EU, this is an acceptable and supportable package. In the same breath, it must be said that it could have been better for Finland, ”says Vapaavuori.

However, it’s not just about this single package, he continues.

“The EU is by far Finland’s most important international frame of reference. We cannot view EU membership as assessing each individual package separately according to whether it is better or worse for Finland. The EU is a much bigger issue for us. ”

“ “There are too many elements in politics at the moment where the game of the day and the fear of other political movements guide action instead of making decisions based on our own values ​​and ideals.”

Free mountain hopes, therefore, that in such difficult political situations, the whole will be seen. Instead of a political game, he should remember the values ​​and ideals of his own party.

The Coalition Party has often emphasized that it is Finland’s most pro-EU party.

“I have long thought that the Coalition has no choice but to vote for the package,” Vapaavuori says.

In general, he regrets the current state of Finnish politics.

“There are too many elements in politics at the moment where the game of the day and the fear of other political movements guide action instead of making decisions based on our own values ​​and ideals.”

According to Vapaavuori, it is perfectly understandable that in many daily twists and turns, parties have to tact and play according to political cycles.

“In big things, however, the party should have statesmanship, wisdom, perception of the big picture, and an understanding of the national interest.”

Free Mountain according to two parties, the Left Alliance and the Basic Finns, currently have a much larger influence in politics than their own size.

“In Helsinki’s municipal policy, I see that the fear of the left-wing alliance directs both the SDP and the Greens to do things they would not otherwise do,” Vapaavuori says.

“And in the politics of the kingdom, the fear of the basic Finns directs the Coalition and the center to do things they would not otherwise do.”

From the beginning, the basic Finns have strongly opposed the EU recovery package. It has also raised the package in its election speeches as its central municipal election theme. In terms of support surveys, Perussuomalaiset is currently number one. It has eaten up support from both the Coalition and the center.

“It’s worrying for the political system that there are movements that have little friends. But they are feared so much that they can control the policies of other parties in a very unhealthy way, ”says Vapaavuori.