EU | Italy’s Giorgia Meloni presented herself to the EU elite, one of the topics being the Italian stimulus money

Meloni has spoken about the need to modify the recovery plan that was agreed upon before the rise in energy prices.

Brussels

Italian the new prime minister Giorgia Meloni met the leaders of the EU’s most central bodies in Brussels on Thursday.

Tension was built into the visit, as Meloni became known as a harsh critic of the EU before his time as prime minister. He has criticized the EU especially from the point of view that it tries to take power away from national decision-makers.

During and after the election campaign, Meloni has moderated his criticism and made it clear that Italy is not seeking confrontation with the EU.

In the EU, it was feared in advance whether the right-wing conservative Meloni could slip away from the EU’s unified line towards Russia. There are no signs of this.

Meloni met the chairman of the commission on Thursday evening Ursula von der Leyenthe President of the European Council Charles Michelin and the President of the EU Parliament Roberta Metsola. This is the first visit of Meloni, who leads the right-wing government, as prime minister outside of Italy.

Meloni described the discussions on Thursday evening as open and positive.

Italy’s previous prime minister Mario Draghi was highly regarded in Brussels. Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, resigned midway through his term.

in Italy and Melon has a lot at stake in Brussels, as Italy receives the most stimulus money of the member states from the EU’s 750 billion euro recovery and recovery support instrument agreed due to the corona pandemic. Italy has been promised support of 70 billion euros and loans of 120 billion euros jointly financed by the EU countries.

The funds are paid in several installments. Countries must follow the recovery and recovery plans they promised, because the supply of money can be cut off due to neglect.

During the election campaign, Meloni talked about the need to modify the recovery plan, and according to preliminary information, this is one of the topics of discussion with von der Leyen.

The Commission is unlikely to agree to major renovations, as the implementation of the programs is in full swing. Italian Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni has, however, estimated that the change in the world situation after the approval of the recovery plan and the galloping inflation could be reasons to allow small revisions.