EU, Draghi and Macron push to rewrite the Stability Pact

The alliance between Dragons And Macron in Europe it is more and more evident. With the departure of Angela Merkel they are the two new “masters” a Brussels. France And Italy – reads the Corriere della Sera – they lowered their cards together, in the game for the rewriting of the European fiscal rules. They did so on the basis of the shared idea that any new accounts settlement can only work in a European Union designed to exist as a geopolitical subject And technological in a world marked by systemic crises and tensions between superpowers. Rethink the Stability pact after these years, for Italy And France, it cannot be just an exercise within pure financial logic.

The idea – continues the Corriere – is to have a review that makes the European budgetary rules more realistic, less obsessed with annual deficits, but based on a few fundamental criteria. There is a progressive debt relief towards 60% of gross product, to be centered on the basis of precise ceilings on public spending in view of intermediate goals set at ten years old. The boldest of the proposals concerns what the Franco-Italian studio calls a “Debt Assumption Plan”, a debt-absorbing plan. The aim is to effectively remove, through a new European institution, much of the burden and risk of the enormous debt accumulated by each of the States during the pandemic and, if there is agreement, also during the global financial crisis.

