Europe Calls Rome: For Meloni’s Yes, Italy Must Be Commissioner for Competition. Ursula Has the Final Word!





Today marks the beginning of a crucial week. Not only for Europe with the election of the new President of the European Commission and the very probable reconfirmation of Ursula von der Leyenbut also – and perhaps above all – for Italy and the many open questions on the community table. And it will be Giorgia Meloni’s week, called upon to make important choices with significant repercussions – one can imagine – on Italy’s role in Europe and on the political stability of the center-right and the government.

Yet there has been no shortage of openings towards Italy. For the Bel Paese there has been insistent talk of the ministry of economy (currently held by former prime minister Paolo Gentiloni) and, in the last few hours, of the “super commissioner” for defense to be entrusted to the Minister Guido Crosetto. A new role, yet to be invented and therefore as evanescent as the superlative itself (and in politics promises have short legs like lies).

But if in Brussels it is a common opinion that an important role should be played by one of the most important founding countries after Germany and Franceit is -on the other hand- equally common opinion that Italy cannot be guaranteed a place at the forefront of European ministries without direct sharing of responsibilities. In other words: either the Italian government and its Prime Minister will side with the reconfirmation of Ursula (with all that this will entail on the internal front where the League is barricading itself against a repeat) or Italy will have to settle for a secondary role.

So the stalemate!

A stalemate that has been haunting the tenant’s dreams for weeks Chigi Palace and that could find a solution in entrusting to Italy the ministry that Meloni has had in mind for some time: competition.

A skill that would allow Italy to personally manage (and with innovative solutions) important issues – open for years – such as the one on beach concessions.

Question for which Brothers of Italy and Georgia Meloni they personally spent themselves without hesitation and on whose promises they based much of their electoral success.

But also the theme on which Matthew Salvini continues to fight in Parliament and in the country, taking advantage of the embarrassing situation impasse of the government.

In short, a situation (and it is not the only one: the dispute still in progress is also linked to competition stand by of the purchase of the shares of Ita – the former Alitalia – by Lufthansa) which Georgia Meloni he fears a lot and that could really determine his permanence at Palazzo Chigi.

Everything is now entirely in the hands of von der LeyenShe alone can manage and unravel a mess that has become tangled also on the political-sovereignist side but which, in an instant, could be resolved.

Italy, as a founding country, expects a sign of respect, trust but also of political innovation and foresight at a time when international emergencies require unity, determination, wisdom and prudence. Very rare qualities of the first executive von der Leyen.