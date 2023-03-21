The ban on major car manufacturers from building combustion engines in 2035 seemed (already a few times) completely final. But at the last minute, Germany protested. Our neighboring country, together with some other countries, wants an exception to the law for engines that run on sustainable fuel. According to Reuters Germany’s protest has worked.

There would be an amended bill containing an exception for combustion engines that run on CO2-neutral fuels. Cars that run on this fuel do emit CO2, but that is CO2 that was previously plucked from the air. Below the line, these cars are CO2 neutral. For example, Porsche now has a factory in Chile that produces the stuff.

All manufacturers are then still allowed to produce petrol engines

If this plan is adopted, major car manufacturers will not have to completely scrap combustion engines. This bill states that these cars are not allowed to start if they contain conventional petrol or diesel, in order to guarantee that people do not secretly drive on the polluting fuels.

However, it is technically difficult to guarantee that a car will not start on synthetic fuel (also often called eFuels), since the peut is almost the same as normal fuel made from dead dinosaurs. Car manufacturers still have more than ten years to come up with a solution for this.

When is the proposal approved?

The German Transport Minister, Volker Wissing, said yesterday that he is in talks with the European Commission. He cannot yet say when an agreement will be reached. So we will have to be patient before we know whether the EU is working on a plan to keep petrol engines after 2035.