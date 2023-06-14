The European Commission suspects Google of abusing its grip on online advertising. The American internet company must fear a fine of many billions of euros.

Google makes its money selling online advertising and helping advertisers find the right audience. But the company has pushed competitors out of the way, the committee concludes after an initial investigation. If that conclusion is confirmed in further investigation, it could impose a fine of up to 10 percent of Google’s global annual turnover. That would mean a fine of tens of billions of euros.

A group of major publishers has complained to the committee about Google’s practices.

The multinational was also previously fined billions by the European Commission. In 2018, the tech company was fined for agreements with phone makers and telecom providers to favor its search engine. As a result, rivals of the near-monopolist do not stand a chance, the committee ruled. Google went to the General Court of the European Union to challenge the fine. The fine was subsequently reduced slightly, from 4,340 million to 4,125 million euros. See also Lower Saxony election: Lindner: "Traffic light has lost its legitimacy"