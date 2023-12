President of the European Commission met with Lula at COP28, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, he said on Friday (Dec 1, 2023) that the European Union is “committed to achieving” a trade agreement with Mercosur. She met with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. The 2 leaders participate in the COP28the United Nations Climate Change Conference.