The European Union is both concerned and cautious about the events in Russia after the rebellion of the Wagner paramilitary group against the Russian military command and the Government of Vladimir Putin. The European institutions intend to give a concerted response with international allies. Brussels is “closely monitoring” the situation and is consulting both with the capitals of the Twenty-seven, many of which have also indicated that for the moment they are “monitoring” the situation, as well as with the international partners of the G-7, the group of the most industrialized countries in the world, which have already held a telematic meeting this Saturday through their foreign ministers. NATO and Washington are also closely monitoring the situation, according to official spokesmen. From the European institutions, there are two categorical messages: one, that what is happening is “clearly an internal Russian matter”, have declared both the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, as well as the spokesmen for the European Commission and the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. And two, that the “unwavering support” for Ukraine remains unanimous.

Both Brussels and various European capitals, from Berlin to Paris or Rome, have indicated that for the moment they are “closely following events in Russia.” Contacts between the Twenty-seven are being constant, confirm various sources. A spokesman for the Polish government announced that the Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, has already spoken by phone with Michel, who is holding consultations with the countries.

For his part, the High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, reported that he had a telephone conversation this Saturday with the G-7 foreign ministers to “exchange points of view on the situation in Russia.” After the meeting, a spokesman for the US State Department indicated that the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, “reiterated that support for Ukraine will not change” and that Washington will maintain “close coordination” with its allies and partners. “as the situation continues to evolve” in Russia.

At the EU level, Borrell has also activated the crisis response center of the Twenty-seven. Several capitals have also summoned their crisis teams, including Berlin. Both Estonia and Latvia have announced the “reinforcement” of their borders with Russia, although they assure that there is no “direct threat” to their countries at the moment. Beyond contacts with community partners, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has indicated that she is also in close “coordination” with her neighbors Finland, Latvia and Lithuania.

Although “the situation is serious”, as Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the EU, has stressed in a tweet, for the moment there are no plans to physically hold an emergency meeting at the European level. The foreign affairs ministers are summoned in any case this Monday in Luxembourg and the heads of state and government of the Twenty-seven will meet in Brussels at the end of the week, in the last European Council under Swedish leadership before Spain assumes the presidency of the EU in July.

According to the White House, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, has been informed of the situation since Friday afternoon, when the first information about it began to emerge. Biden plans to spend this weekend at Camp David, in Maryland. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will consult with allies and partners about these events,” said Adam Hodge, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, succinctly. NATO is also “monitoring the situation” in Russia, Atlantic Alliance spokeswoman Oana Lungescu told Reuters bluntly.

In statements to the BBC, the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has avoided answering a question about whether what is happening is a “coup” against Putin and has limited himself to asking “all parties to be responsible and protect to civilians.” However, for the British Ministry of Defense, “what happened represents the greatest challenge against the Russian state in recent times.” “In the coming hours, the loyalty of Russia’s security forces, and especially the Russian National Guard, will be key in determining how this crisis evolves,” he added in a statement. The UK Government’s crisis cabinet, COBRA (Cabinte Office Briefing Rooms, in its English meaning), which brings together the ministerial departments of state and the security and intelligence services, met this Saturday to carry out a direct follow-up of the situation in Russia.

The Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, was also preparing to convene a meeting of ministers responsible for intelligence to follow the “chaos” that the situation is causing in Russia. In Berlin, the crisis team has also been summoned and is meeting at the Foreign Ministry under the direction of the Secretary of State, Andreas Michaelis, a spokesman for this department assures EL PAÍS.

Caution for European citizens in Russia

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has said that at the moment there is no concern for Italians living in Russia, but has explained that they have been “advised to be cautious.”

The German Foreign Ministry has already toughened up its travel warnings for Russia. The updated text on its website now recommends, “due to current events”, to avoid the administrative regions bordering Ukraine “and in particular the city of Rostov and its surroundings”. “In Moscow, government facilities, especially military ones, should be avoided as far as possible. The city center should be avoided until further notice”, continues the recommendation offered by the German Foreign Ministry, which also advises following the instructions of the Russian security authorities at all times.

The Czech Republic, which is also closely monitoring the situation, has issued a similar travel warning through a statement from Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky: “Regarding the ongoing military invasion of Ukraine and the possible threat of erosion Given the security situation in the country, especially for citizens of EU and NATO countries, our strong warning against travel to the Russian Federation remains in place,” he said.

The British Foreign Office has also warned travelers that the instability triggered this Friday with the Wagner revolt could spread throughout the country.

With information from Miguel Jimenez from washington, Rafael de Miguel from London, Lorraine Pacho from Rome and Elena G. Sevillano from Berlin.

