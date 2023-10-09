BMWs have been suspiciously cheap lately. Oh no, wait…

It’s coming out of those blowholes with those Chinese cars. Just about every week a new electric brand is introduced to the European market. Many people view this with suspicion, including the EU. Ursula and co have therefore started a large-scale investigation, as we wrote last month.

The Chinese are of course completely free to sell products in Europe, but the EU suspects China of unfair competition. Prices would be kept artificially low, with an enormous amount of Chinese subsidies. Hence this research.

It now appears that the investigation does not only focus on Chinese car manufacturers, but European manufacturers that produce in China are also being scrutinized. Anyway BMW is included in the research. The iX3 (including the copies for Europe) is produced in China.

Now we cannot say that the iX3 is that cheap, so there is certainly no unfair competition. Yet the investigation is apparently being conducted with German gründlichkeit, and non-Chinese manufacturers are also being scrutinized.

Walter Mertl, CFO of BMW, is not at all pleased with this EU investigation. According to him, it can do more harm than good. The German warns that this action could come back like a boomerang and potentially lead to a strong counter-reaction.

It is not surprising that Mertl says this, because BMW will have absolutely no benefit if the EU and China interfere with each other. In addition to the BMW iX3, the new MINI Cooper (S)E will also roll off the production line in China. BMW therefore still has quite a few EVs to import from China.

Source: Automotive News Europe

