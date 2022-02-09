The head of diplomacy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, invited Russia to a conversation on the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) this Wednesday (9), through a letter on behalf of the 27 member states. members and to which AFP had access.

The OSCE is a conflict prevention body that includes both the members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Russia.

According to European sources, the letter, addressed to Russian Chancellor Sergei Lavrov, was delivered this Wednesday to the Russian ambassador in Brussels.

In the letter, Borrell mentions that the invitation is a response by the bloc to letters that Lavrov sent to several of his European colleagues asking for an interpretation of the concept of “indivisibility of security”.

In these letters, Lavrov asked for responses on a “national” basis and not on behalf of the bloc.

EU countries recall that the OSCE “is the appropriate forum to respond to the security concerns of all interested parties, in addition to other existing bodies, in particular the NATO-Russia Council”.

In the letter signed on behalf of the EU countries, Borrell reiterates his “request for Russia to de-escalate and end its military movement on the border with Ukraine, as well as in Belarus”.

“We remain deeply concerned about the current situation and firmly believe that tensions and disagreements must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy,” the document stresses.

This European response was developed in consultation with the United States and NATO.

The Atlantic Alliance will present, in turn, a similar letter, according to consulted sources.

“With our NATO partners, the European Union stands ready to continue the dialogue with Russia on ways to strengthen security for all,” he says.

Russia demands an end to NATO’s enlargement to Eastern Europe, towards the borders with Russia.

It also demands the rejection of the accession of Ukraine and Georgia, accepted in 2008, and the withdrawal of military assets from the transatlantic military alliance of Eastern European countries, which Moscow considers a threat to its security.

Russia has already deployed more than 100,000 troops and significant military resources across its borders with Ukraine.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

