AP

London / 06.22.2021 08:56:07

The European Union (EU) opened a new antitrust investigation against Google, this time on whether the tech giant is stifling competition in digital advertising technology.

The European Commission announced on Tuesday the formal investigation into whether Google breached the block’s competition rules by favoring its own technology services to display ads at the expense of rival media, advertisers and ad technology services.

The Commission, which is the executive branch of the EU and oversees competition in the bloc, said eto study in particular if Google restricts access to third parties to user data for advertising purposes on websites and applications.

“The Internet advertising services are at the center how Google and the media monetize their services on the internet ”, explained Margrethe Vestager, EU Commissioner for Competition and Vice-President for Digital Affairs of the Commission.

Google collects data for use in targeted advertisingat the same time that it sells space for advertising and acts as an intermediary between advertisers and the websites that place the ads, he said.

“We are concerned that Google has made competition more difficult for Internet advertising services,” Vestager said.

AP He sent an email to Google’s press office to request comment on the investigation.

