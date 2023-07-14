There European Commission has launched infringement procedures by sending letters of formal notice to Italy (together with Austria and Sweden and reasoned opinions to Belgium, Hungary and Estonia), for not having correctly transposed the directive on the right to have access to a lawyer and to communicate at the time of arrest.

The directive aims to ensure theaccess to a lawyer from an early stage of the proceedings for suspects and defendants in criminal proceedings, as well as for persons subject to a European arrest warrant (EAW), so that those deprived of their liberty can inform and communicate with third parties, such as the employer or family members, as well as consular authorities.

The Commission considers that some national measures notified by the six states do not meet the requirements of the directive, including the effective one participation of a defender during the interrogation (Belgium and Italy), possible exceptions to the right of access to a lawyer based on geographical remoteness or investigative needs (Belgium, Hungary, Italy, Austria), provisions to inform a third party in case of deprivation of personal liberty (Italy) and exceptions to this right (Estonia and Sweden), rules to inform the holder of parental responsibility or other appropriate adult when minors are deprived of their liberty (Italy and Austria), waiver of the right to use a lawyer (Hungary, Austria, Sweden) and rules applicable in the proceedings of Mae (Estonia).

Belgium, Hungary, Italy, Estonia, Austria and Sweden now have two months to take the necessary measures to address the shortcomings identified by the Commission. If Italy, Austria or Sweden do not provide a satisfactory answer, the Commission may decide to advance the infringement procedure and send a reasoned opinion. The Commission sent letters of formal notice to Belgium, Estonia and Hungary in September 2021 and November 2021. In the absence of a satisfactory response, the Commission may refer Belgium, Estonia and Hungary to the Court of Justice of the EU.