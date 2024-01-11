European industrialists to Draghi: “Competitiveness requires a strategy”

Today in Brussels Mario Draghiappointed by the Commission to draw up the report on competitiveness of the EUhe met one small delegation from Business Europe, the group representing European industries. Ansa reports it.

The president of Confindustria was also invited to the meeting, Carlo Bonomi. During the meeting, which was held at Palazzo Berlaymont, the president of Business Europe, Fredrik Perssonunderlined to Draghi “theurgent need for a strategic approach to the competitiveness ofEuropean Union as a place of business and place of investment. We have high expectations from Draghi's report.”

