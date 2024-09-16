Bloomberg: Audi Plant Closure Risks Trigger Riots in Brussels

Riots have broken out in the capital of the European Union, with more than five thousand people taking to the streets of Brussels in solidarity with workers at the Audi plant, which is facing closure. This was reported by the publication Bloomberg.

Angry protesters decided to march to the European Parliament building. They demanded an end to Chinese “dumping” of industrial goods. Trade unions called for a nationwide strike. As the agency notes, this incident was another sign of growing fears about the loss of key European industries. One of the reasons for this is the active climate transition and fierce competition from foreign manufacturers supplying cheap products.

The protesters called on the government to “wake up and do something.” They said the European Union authorities had still failed to deal with the industrial crisis.

Related materials:

Earlier it was reported that the European car industry has failed to find a sustainable recovery path. Investors predict a bleak future for the industry. This segment of the industry has not yet been able to cope with sluggish demand, especially in the key Chinese market.

The threat of closure of several European car plants is growing. Almost a third of the main passenger car plants of the five largest European carmakers – BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Renault and VW – are facing underutilization in 2023.