Von der Leyen: “The EU will diversify energy sources by moving away from Russian fossil fuels and will invest heavily in green”

While theescalation military between Russia and Ukraine does not intend to stop, Ursula von der Leyenpresident of the European Commission, flies to India to see the premier Narendra Modi to tighten one new commercial and technological agreement: the two leaders launched the EU-India Trade and Technology Council.

The strategic coordination mechanism, agreed at the meeting, will allow both partners to address the challenges between trade, reliable technology and safety, and therefore deepen cooperation in these sectors between the EU and India, reads a joint declaration. Both sides agreed that rapid changes in the geopolitical environment highlight the need for a strategic commitment joint and in-depth.

The Council on Trade and Technology will provide the political guide and the structure needed to make political decisions operational, coordinate the technical work and report to the political level to ensure implementation and follow-up in areas important for the sustainable progress of the European and Indian economies.

“As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, we are confident that the shared values ​​and common interests of the EU and India offer a solid basis for intensifying mutually beneficial and deepening strategic cooperation. LThe European Union and India have been linked by decades of close partnership and they are determined to step up joint efforts to address current challenges and tackle geopolitical circumstances, “say the two leaders.

“The decision to establish a Council for trade and technology it will be the first for India with any of its partners and the second for the European Union after the first it established with the United States. The establishment of the Council for the EU-India trade and technology it is a fundamental step towards a strengthened strategic partnership for the benefit of all the peoples of the EU and India “, they conclude.

“There energy security is one of the most pressing topics for India and Europe. The EU will diversify by moving away from Russian fossil fuels And will invest heavily in clean renewable energies. So EU-Indyd Cooperation on solar and green hydrogen is fundamental. The Global gateway plan can play a fundamental role “, concluded the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenduring his visit to New Delhi.

Read also:

Government, Salvini relaunches fiscal peace on Affaritaliani.it. Plan

Poll, the League surpasses Brothers of Italy. Among the leaders … The tables

Bankitalia and Confindustria divided by the war in Ukraine

Conductor makes too many fines. Fired. The Cassation gives him back his job

Sara Manfuso and Virginia Saba together. Piddino’s wife and Di Maio’s partner

Rai gives 50,000 euros a month to Marco Damilano. And it is storm

Peace march of Assisi, the performance of the drums in Ponte San Giovanni. VIDEO

Manager, from Havas Milan to Tim: all the new chair changes

Decarbonisation, Ovs accelerates: 46% CO2 cut in 2030

Italian Taste Summit: oenology and neuromarketing for exports

Frecciarossa for Scuderia Ferrari: Italian excellence travels fast