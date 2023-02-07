Home page politics

Jens Kiffmeier

Diamonds are a billion dollar business for Putin. Despite sanctions, Russia is allowed to export them to the EU – and fill the war chest in the Ukraine war. Why?

Antwerp/Moscow – Cement, steel, even vodka or caviar – because of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the European Union (EU) has banned the import of almost all Russian products. Only one thing can continue to be traded despite EU sanctions: diamonds. At the Antwerp hub, Russia can continue to trade in “Putin’s blood diamonds” on a large scale – and thus fill President Vladimir Putin’s war chest for the Ukraine war.

While the halting production of weapons and tanks is causing problems for Putin, there is resistance to the flourishing trade in Europe. EU politicians are insisting on finally ending the billion-euro business with blood diamonds. With success?

Russia: Despite sanctions in the Ukraine war, diamonds are being sold happily in the EU – no place for “Putin’s blood diamonds”

Diamonds from Russia are a problem for Kathleen Van Brempt. “Europe must stop importing,” said the Belgian MEP World and called for a clear provision in the EU sanctions. In Antwerp “there must be no place for Putin’s blood diamonds,” she added. Because the deals would help finance and prolong the Ukraine war.

Doing diamond deals with the EU despite sanctions: Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In fact, the Belgian port city is one of the world’s largest trading centers for gemstones. Nine out of ten rough diamonds are cut and resold in Antwerp – a billion dollar business. The stones come from Angola, South Africa or Canada, but also from Russia.

Despite EU sanctions for aggressive war in Ukraine: Alrosa is currently digging up the diamonds for Putin in Russia

According to the media report, the Alrosa company in Russia is digging up millions of diamonds in the east of the country. The company is considered the world’s largest retailer and is owned by Sergei Ivanov, an old friend of Putin. The US has long since put him on a sanctions list. It is up to the EU that the oligarch can continue to do business unhindered. The Europeans have put together nine packages of sanctions to dig the water out of the Russian economy. But the diamond ban was always removed from the list during the negotiations. Discussions on the tenth package are currently underway.

The Sanctions do work. Due to the import ban on important goods such as steel, cement, chips and semiconductors, large stretches of Russian production have come to a standstill. And the gas and oil embargo is causing enormous revenue losses in the national budget. The deficit is now so large that Russia has to sell part of its gold reserves, according to the state news agency mug reported.

The effect of the sanctions: Russia has to sell gold – diamonds secure a source of income

To cover gaps in the state budget, Moscow drew on its gold and currency reserves in Chinese yuan in January, it said. A total of 2.27 billion yuan (around 309 million euros) and 3.6 tons of gold were sold.

In view of the financial problems, the income from diamond mining is an important source of income. It is not clear how much of the estimated four billion euros in annual sales is going to the Kremlin. But in the past, according to the World cross-financed important armaments projects with Alrosa aid. Example: the submarine “B-871 Alrosa”.

Opencast mining in Africa: Prigozhin’s Wagner Group is also looking for financing for Russia’s Ukraine war

Semi-private cross-financing doesn’t seem uncommon in Russia. The notorious Wagner Group, which played a central role in the Ukraine war by conquering the strategically contested regions around Bakhmut, discovered mining as a lucrative source of income. Like the US magazine political reports that the mercenary private army of “Putin’s cook”, aka Yevgeny Prigozhin, is involved in many mining projects in Central Africa – and is making billions in profits. According to the report, US officials have long warned that this will ensure the recruitment of Wagner mercenaries and the purchase of new weapons for the Ukraine war.

Buy Russian diamonds: Belgium wants to stick to the diamond business

Against this background, drying up the diamond business would certainly be an important step in the fight against Russia’s war in Ukraine. But it remains to be seen whether the EU can bring itself to expand the sanctions. Belgium in particular is in no hurry, after all up to 30,000 jobs in the small country depend on the lucrative gemstone business. There it is also pointed out that many dealers would let the supply contracts with Russia expire of their own accord and that business had already slumped noticeably as a result. But that’s not enough for Ukraine. She insists on a clear ban. (jkf)