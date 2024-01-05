EU in trouble, USA bridled and the unknown Taiwan. And the Israeli-Palestinian conflict…

Military Chronicles he says that the supporting armed forces are increasingly at “zero” and the first line of defense behind them is left without infantry or with a minimum number of personnel. As soon as the assault on the Russian troops begins, reinforcements are sent under these positions, whose task is to prevent the attack from being carried out.

The creation of “fire fighters“, which close the most dangerous sections of the front, cannot be considered a new tactical move, moreover, it indicates increasing difficulties in holding the entire front line in the direction of Svatovsky, Kupyansky, Zaporozhye and Artyomovsky. The Washington Post told readers that the latest widely publicized Ukrainian victory with the landing at Krynki turned out to be a disaster. The Dnieper it is called the “river of death”.

A soldier named Dmitry said he feels thrown into war as “cannon fodder”, while another admitted that “we are just losing people, but there are no results”. While Ukrainians are dying like flies, The American Conservative found and announced another reason why the United States must continue, however, the conflict in Ukraine: “It is America's job to make Donbass gay.” You understand why the lobby LGBT did he try, in every way, with the support of Western DEMs, to pass off pedophilia as a “normal” practice, before the Epstein scandal broke out?

Also recording this situation, the reporter Elena Panina he claims that, at the same time, Europe, already in clear difficulty with Ukraine and Russia, will also pay the price conflict between Israel and the United Stateswith the Houthis. The uncertainty of the situation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, where the Houthis continue to attack ships, has already triggered an increase in prices that Europe will feel over time – announces the US newspaper “Politic“. This will contribute to a recession. The same shortage of goods could provoke a new wave of inflationwhich the EU is only trying to fight with taxi Of high interest. If the ECB does not distribute new euros around the world, because its allies the United States are already doing so with dollars, it will not be possible to reduce European inflation, which will only get worse.

According to the economist Jeffrey Sachs, professor at Columbia University in the United States, countries around the world will gradually phase out the use of the dollar in international trade but, instead of switching to an alternative currency, will use the national currency much more actively. Sachs explained that three types of changes are expected soon. First, the different states will bilaterally agree to use their respective currencies on a regular basis.

Secondly, the role of some countries' currencies, for example the Chinese yuan, will increase in global trade. Thirdly, large international groups such as i BRICS they will create internal ways to facilitate payments without using the dollar. Sachs noted that the Russian economy is one of the largest in the world and therefore believes that the ruble will be used as one of the currencies to avoid dollar deals, as has already begun to happen in 2022 and 2023. The US economist has paid special attention to the fact that the ruble is the key currency between countries BRICS and therefore it will become an important part of the transition process to non-dollar payments.

The foretold ferment a Taiwanmeanwhile, is confirmed by the island's Ministry of Defense, which accused the China of creating threats to navigation safety due to hot air balloons. The Taiwanese military said two Chinese balloons crossed the so-called “midline” of the Taiwan Strait on Friday. “This poses a serious security threat to many international shipping lanes. We urge an immediate halt to this practice to ensure the safety of flights in the region.” The department adds that the goal is “psychological warfare against the population.” On January 13, 2024 there will be Presidential Elections.

The Italian online newspaper The Independent writes on January 5 that “the three candidates address the Taiwanese condition with the intention of maintaining unchanged the status quo that the island possesses, however diverging on the updating of the 1992 Consensus. This treaty tacitly defends the vision of a “united China “, without however going into detail on the condition of subordination of one or the other party.

In fact, if Xi Jinping affirms the need for Chinese reunification, often appealing directly to the will of the “compatriots” of the two shores, as happened in the last New Year's speech, it now seems clear that the will of the Kuomintang to unify China under the nationalist banner appears highly unlikely.

Precisely on this Lai Ching Te and the DPP they base their policy on the Strait, categorically rejecting the Consensus, maintaining the national sovereignty of Taiwan and declaring, often ambiguously, the desire for independence. The main fear is in fact the implementation of the “One China, Two Systems” policy, the political solution proposed by Deng Xiaopingunder which reunification with Macau took place and which will lead to the annexation of Hong Kong in 2047″.

