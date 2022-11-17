EU | In the EU Parliament, Hungary’s actions are not considered sufficient – billions of EU funds may have to be frozen

The EU Commission will announce its assessment next week. According to Petri Sarvamaa, the fate of EU money is linked to the ratification of Finland’s NATO membership.

Brussels

EU country Hungary has not made enough corrections to ensure that the funds provided from the EU budget are properly distributed in Hungary.

That’s what he says Petri Sarvamaa (kok), who was the chief negotiator in the EU Parliament in the so-called rule of law mechanism. Mechanismcan allow the EU to freeze EU aid money from countries that violate the rule of law.

EU support money is distributed from the EU budget, from which Finns also pay 175 euros per inhabitant.

Hungary had to make the repairs by November 19, i.e. by next Saturday. Among other things, it had to improve the fight against corruption and ensure that public procurements, i.e. tenders and purchases made by the state and municipalities, are handled appropriately.

Sarvamaa and the rest of the parliament’s negotiating group presented their own negative assessment on Thursday. They represent the biggest political groups in the parliament. The actual evaluator of Hungary’s actions is the EU Commission, which will apparently tell you next Tuesday or a week later how it views Hungary’s promises so far.

According to Sarvamää, it’s not that there are too few actions. It’s more about what they target.

EU Commission announced in September that it would freeze part of the funding Hungary receives from the EU if the country does not make the reforms it promised to fight corruption and respect the rule of law.

“I can’t possibly believe that the commission would state next Tuesday that it will cancel the whole thing and that Hungary has implemented everything,” says Sarvamaa.

Hungary has promised, for example, an independent “integrity authority” whose task is to supervise the use of EU funds. According to Sarvamaa, it was supposed to be operational already in the middle of November.

“Actually, a general manager and a deputy general manager have been appointed there, but in any case it is not operational yet.”

Hungary has promised to make a total of 17 reforms related to public procurement and the fight against corruption. Reforms of the judiciary are not included, because the commission limited the review to a narrow one.

The Commission is currently making its own assessment of whether Hungary has taken enough steps to incorporate the reforms into its laws and also to bring them into force.

The Parliament’s assessment shows that the laws have indeed been moved forward, but their implementation is only several years away.

The Commission’s assessment will then go to the member states’ decision-making. The EU’s finance ministers will apparently decide on December 6 what to do with Hungary’s funding. Freezing funds does not require unanimity, but a qualified majority.

In some member states, the fear is that the Commission will not take a clear position in its assessment, but will pass the ball forward, i.e. the responsibility to the member states.

Hungary has not yet ratified Finland’s NATO membership. Sarvamaa believes that it has a link to EU funding: according to him, NATO ratification is the Prime Minister To Viktor Orbán a card that Orbán will play until he sees whether the member states will freeze Hungary’s EU funding.

In Hungary big money is also at stake, which its state economy would badly need. The public economy has a deficit because, among other things, the country’s government has tried to curb the effects of the rise in energy prices on the citizens. Like other EU countries, inflation is at a high speed, which the country’s central bank has raised interest rates to curb.

In September, the Commission threatened to freeze 65 percent of the funding it has granted through the EU Cohesion Fund to three ongoing funding programs in Hungary. In total, it would be a cut of about 7.5 billion euros for Hungary in the funding coming from the EU budget.

The Commission can meet halfway and state that Hungary has progressed, but not enough. It is possible that the commission will propose a new, smaller amount to be frozen, Sarvamaa estimates.

Hungary is looking for money even after the corona pandemic, settlement from the joint recovery and recovery support instrument RRF.

It is different from the annual cohesion money, but the rule of law mechanism also applies to the RRF. The Commission may approve Hungary’s national recovery plan, but may not start payments until Hungary has made what it deems are sufficient reforms.

If the Commission does not make a decision on the recovery funding before the end of this year, Hungary will lose 70 percent of the promised grants, or about four billion euros, according to the rules of the recovery instrument.

Hungary originally asked for 7.2 billion euros in grants from the recovery tool, but based on the country’s most recent economic figures, the share has dropped to 5.8 billion euros. In addition to grants, Hungary could receive a total of nine billion euros in loan support from the recovery tool.