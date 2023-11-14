Tuesday, November 14, 2023
EU | In Brussels, defense ministers were confronted with the stark figures for ammunition exported to Ukraine

November 14, 2023
in World Europe
EU | In Brussels, defense ministers were confronted with the stark figures for ammunition exported to Ukraine

Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen (KOK) described the situation as worrisome, but had not lost hope about the million ammunition initiative.

European the Union must increase its scaled defense production so that the support for Ukraine remains sufficient. This was the central problem that the defense ministers of the EU countries tried to solve on Tuesday in Brussels.

The EU is behind on its own promises, not to mention Ukraine’s needs. By March, the EU should have a million heavy artillery shells delivered to Ukraine, but the EU High Representative Josep Borrell confirmed when he came to the meeting that so far only 300,000 ammunitions have gone to Ukraine.

According to STT’s information, there are more than 155-millimeter heavy artillery ammunition in the group.

Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) was still not ready to give up on the goal after the meeting, but achieving the goal is generally considered impossible in EU circles in Brussels.

However, Häkkänen says that, for example, the commission is not hopeless, even if significant additional decisions are still needed.

“It’s hard to say whether that goal will be met. But it is known that the situation is quite worrying,” he says.

in the EU has been a three-track model for Ukraine’s munitions: warehouse deliveries, joint procurement of ammunition and increasing the capacity of the defense industry. The first path practically begins to be trodden before the stocks are full, and the other two are slower than stock deliveries.

The defense ministers discussed, among other things, that the ESG requirements related to responsibility would be adjusted to suit the current world situation. In practice, obtaining loans for part of the defense industry has proven to be difficult so far, even if there is sufficient demand.

Several joint procurement projects led by different parties to acquire ammunition are currently in use.

Among other things, the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg also reminded when he arrived at the meeting that NATO member countries discussed increasing production already last summer and many member countries are now investing in increasing capacity.

He also highlighted the orders coordinated by NATO. Including framework agreements, they amount to 2.4 billion euros, of which direct orders amount to a billion.

in the EU there have also been problems in getting financial decisions concerning Ukraine to proceed. These include the confirmation of EUR 50 billion in support for Ukraine in connection with the mid-term review of the budget, and the capitalization of the EU peace fund with a EUR 20 billion Ukrainian portion.

The Peace Fund has reimbursed member countries for, among other things, the deadly aid they delivered to Ukraine.

Häkkänen described the discussion on the topic in the fall as tough. However, according to him, the EU’s need to increase responsibility for its own defense has awakened many.

“Of course, Hungary and Slovakia have generally had this discussion there. But Slovakia, for example, has also indicated that they are somewhat out of stock. And we give what we have, or even more help from the humanitarian side.”

