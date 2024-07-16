The list includes the Tsav 9 group, which it said regularly blocked humanitarian aid trucks carrying food, water and fuel into the Gaza Strip.

Also on the list are Ben-Zion Gopstein, founder and leader of the Lehava organization, and Issachar Mann, who the European Union says is the founder of an unauthorized settlement outpost in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The United States imposed sanctions on both, as well as on the Tsav 9 group, which Washington said last week opposes the integration of Jews with non-Jews and incites against Arabs in the name of religion and national security.

There has been no comment yet from those targeted by the sanctions.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a supporter of settlements, called the sanctions an “inappropriate and unacceptable step among friends” and an undemocratic interference in Israeli democracy that strikes at freedom of expression and protest among Israeli citizens.

Smotrich, who is seeking to have these sanctions lifted, said that “imposing sanctions on Israeli citizens in the settlements or among right-wing organizations is crossing a red line.”

EU sanctions, under the EU’s global human rights sanctions regime, include asset freezes and travel bans to EU countries.

Monday’s lists included 113 natural and legal persons and 31 entities in a range of countries under the EU’s global human rights sanctions regime.