The European Union imposed sanctions against Russian military officers Pegov, Poddubny, Sladkov and Zvinchuk

The European Union (EU) imposed sanctions against Russian military commanders Semyon Pegov, Yevgeny Poddubny, Alexander Sladkov and Mikhail Zvinchuk as part of the 11th package of sanctions. About it says in a document published on the website of the Official Journal of the EU.

The EU imposed sanctions against war correspondents Pegov, Poddubny, Sladkov and Zvinchuk. In addition to them, journalists Mikhail Leontiev, Olga Belova, Viktor Sinyok and Andrey Kondrashov were blacklisted by the EU. Representatives of the Russian media who fell under the sanctions were banned from entering the EU countries, and their assets, if present on the territory of the community, will be frozen.