Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/07/2024 – 8:34

The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, has decided to impose provisional tariffs on electric vehicles from China, after an investigation launched nine months ago concluded that subsidies granted by the Chinese government unfairly harm EU carmakers.

The EU had already announced plans to impose tariffs on Chinese electric cars last month. In a statement, the EU said on Thursday it would continue to hold consultations with the Chinese government on the matter despite the decision to go ahead with the tariffs.

The EU also detailed that cars from Chinese automakers BYD, Geely and SAIC will be subject to tariffs of 17.4%, 19.9% ​​and 37.6% respectively. Other Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers that cooperated with the EU investigation will pay an average tariff of 20.8%.