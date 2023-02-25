Measures include a ban on the export of military technology and, for the first time, retaliation against Iranian firms that supply Moscow with drones. More than 100 Russian individuals and entities are affected. The European Union has promised to increase pressure on Moscow “until Ukraine is liberated”, by adopting this Saturday (25/02) a tenth package of sanctions against Russia, agreed by the leaders of the block the day before, which marked the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. The set of measures includes a ban on the export of military technology and, for the first time, retaliation against Iranian companies that supply drones to Moscow.

“We now have the most far-reaching sanctions ever – depleting Russia’s war arsenal and deeply biting its economy,” European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said via Twitter, adding that the bloc was increasing pressure on those trying to circumvent EU sanctions.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has warned the bloc will continue to impose more sanctions against Moscow. “We will continue to increase pressure on Russia – and will do so for as long as necessary, until Ukraine is freed from brutal Russian aggression,” he said in a statement.

Additional restrictions are placed on imports of goods that generate significant revenue for Russia, such as asphalt and synthetic rubber.

EU member states agreed to sanctions late on Friday after a hectic negotiation in which Poland temporarily stalled the debates.

Wake up after more than 24 hours of meetings

Negotiations between EU countries were stagnant during the discussion about the size of the synthetic rubber quotas that the countries will be able to import from Russia, since Poland wanted to reduce them, but finally there was an agreement, after more than 24 hours of meetings.

“Today, the EU approved the tenth package of sanctions against Russia” to “help Ukraine win the war”, announced the Swedish presidency of the EU, in its official Twitter account.

The negotiated package “includes, for example, stricter restrictions on the export of dual-use technology and goods”, restrictive measures directed against individuals and entities that support the war, advertise or deliver drones used by Russia in the war, and measures against disinformation. Russian,” listed the Swedish presidency.

Specifically, 47 electronic components used by Russian war systems, including drones, missiles and helicopters, will be sanctioned, in such a way that, taking into account the nine previous packages, all technological products found on the battlefield will have been banned, according to with Ursula von der Leyen.

Trade in these products, which battlefield evidence suggests Moscow is using for its war, totals more than 11 billion euros ($20 billion), according to EU officials.

Sanctions against Iranian firms

Also included, for the first time, were seven Iranian companies linked to the Revolutionary Guard that manufacture the drones that Tehran is sending to Moscow to bomb Ukraine.

The new measures cover more than 100 Russian individuals and companies, including those responsible for committing crimes in Ukraine, the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia and officers of the Russian Armed Forces.

All of them will have their goods and assets frozen in the EU and will be banned from entering the bloc’s territory.

The tenth package again focuses on the need to prevent both Russia and the oligarchs from circumventing sanctions, with an agreement to consider using Russian Central Bank assets frozen in the EU for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

However, several countries have legal doubts about the possibility of using these resources for reconstruction and ask for maximum international consensus.

