Mexico City.– The United States has presented a list of new tariffs on imports of Chinese products from strategic sectors such as semiconductors and even electric cars, which will be taxed at 100 percent.

The new tariffs, which also include a 25 percent rate on electric car batteries and a 50 percent rate on solar panels and semiconductors, will take effect on September 27.

In the case of semiconductors, they will be taxed at 50 percent starting January 1, 2025. “These measures target the harmful policies and practices of the People’s Republic of China, which negatively affect American workers and businesses,” said US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

These import tax increases were announced on May 14 by President Joe Biden.

This Friday, a 100-page document details the products that will be affected, the rates of imposition and the dates of entry into force of the measure. These tariffs will be applied to Chinese products worth 18 billion dollars from sectors considered strategic. Trump’s tariffs had reached products worth about 300 billion dollars. “These actions highlight the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to defend American workers and companies against China’s unfair trade practices,” Tai said. These new tariffs follow those implemented by Donald Trump during his government (2017-2021) and which were maintained by Joe Biden. The measures announced this Friday also aim to exclude from customs duty exemptions some products that arrive in the country at retail, essentially due to the growth of sellers such as Shein and Temu, which sell low-priced merchandise directly from China. This decision could have consequences on most textile and clothing imports from the Asian giant.