The European Union (EU) has imposed sanctions against six Russians, including FSB director Alexander Bortnikov, and one research institute over the situation with Alexei Navalny. About it it says in the EU Council regulation.

Explaining the introduction of restrictions on Bortnikov, the European Union indicated that Navalny was systematically harassed and repressed by state and judicial authorities because of his political position. In particular, the oppositionist was followed during his trip to Siberia in August this year.

In addition, the EU recalled that a specialized laboratory in Germany found a nerve agent Novichok in Navalny’s body, which is available only to Russian state bodies. “Taking into account the fact that Alexei Navalny was under observation at the time of the poisoning, it can be concluded that the poisoning was possible only with the participation of the FSB. Given his leadership role in the Federal Security Service, Alexander Bortnikov is thus responsible for providing support to those who carried out or were involved in the poisoning of Alexei Navalny with the Novichok nerve agent, ”the message explains.

In addition to Bortnikov, the head of the Russian president’s internal policy department Andrei Yarin, the deputy defense ministers of Russia Alexei Krivoruchko and Pavel Popov, and the plenipotentiary envoy of the Russian president in the Siberian Federal District, Sergei Menyailo, fell under the sanctions. These persons are prohibited from entering the territory of the European Union, their financial assets in European banks are frozen.

Also, restrictions are imposed on the State Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology (GosNIIOKhT) – European entrepreneurs are prohibited from maintaining any relationship with it.

On Wednesday, October 14, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov promised a mirror response from Moscow to EU sanctions over the Navalny situation. He stressed that the use of the sanctions policy and the expulsion of Russian diplomats indicate the good attitude of European countries towards the United States and Great Britain. According to him, such gestures also demonstrate amenability to the influence of Washington, which is trying to prevent European countries from establishing cooperation with Russia in a number of areas.

Navalny’s health worsened sharply on the morning of August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. On August 22, the oppositionist was taken to a Berlin clinic. German experts said that traces of a substance from the Novichok group were found in his body. At the same time, Russian doctors did not find any poisons in Navalny’s body.