The EU has put into force the sanctions against followers of Russian President Vladimir Putin that it had decided to impose on the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. According to information from the Official Journal of the European Union on Thursday, those affected include domestic intelligence chief Alexander Bortnikow and the deputy chief of the presidential administration, Sergei Kirijenko.

In addition, Putin’s confidante Yevgeny Prigozhin is now on the EU sanctions list. The billionaire and former chef of the president are officially accused of violating the UN arms embargo against Libya. Prigozhin also has ties to Navalny. Navalny Prigozhin, for example, accuses him of corrupt machinations, with which he has turned the influential businessman into a powerful enemy.

The EU punitive measures include entry bans and property freezes. In addition, Europeans are no longer allowed to do business with those affected. In addition to the people mentioned, four other followers of Putin are new on the sanctions list. In addition to the two Deputy Defense Ministers, Pavel Popov and Alexej Krivorutschko, the President’s envoy in the Siberian Federal District, Sergei Menjailo, and the Kremlin official responsible for domestic affairs, Andrei Jarin, are listed.

In addition, the Russian state research institute for organic chemistry and technology was listed. The development facility had already been linked to the internationally banned nerve agent Novichok in the case of the attack on former Russian secret service agent Sergej Skripal in Great Britain. The poison had now also been detected in the Navalny case.

The Russian opposition had collapsed on August 20 during a domestic flight in Russia. After an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk, he was transferred to the Berlin Charité at the urging of his family. There he was in a coma for weeks. The 44-year-old has since left the hospital, but has not yet fully recovered and is doing a rehabilitation measure in Germany.

The main initiators are Germany and France

The main initiators of the sanctions are Germany and France. They justify their action by stating that Moscow did not comply with requests for a complete investigation of the crime. So far, Russia has not provided a credible explanation of the cruel attempted murder, according to a statement by Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) and his French colleague Jean-Yves Le Drian. It is therefore of the opinion “that there is no plausible explanation for the poisoning of Mr. Navalny other than Russian involvement and responsibility”.

According to the statement, the punitive measures are aimed at individuals “who, because of their official function, are considered responsible for this crime and the violation of international legal norms, as well as at an institution involved in the Novichok program”.

Vladimir Putin suspected of being behind a poison attack

Navalny suspects that Russian President Vladimir Putin is behind the poison attack on him. However, the Kremlin rejects such accusations as “absolutely not permissible”. The accusations were unfounded, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said. Russia repeatedly accuses the German authorities of not having presented any evidence that Navalny was poisoned. In doing so, the country is violating international law, it is said.

Moscow also claims that all Novichok supplies from Soviet development on Russian territory have been destroyed. Nevertheless, in the course of the collapse of the Soviet Union, the nerve poison also got into foreign hands.dpa)