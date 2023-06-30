EU | Immigration froze the summit in Brussels – Orpo: “There are quite different views”

According to Orpo’s understanding, the government has already accepted that Finland could choose between different mandatory divisions of responsibility.

Immigration the discussion about it froze the summit in Brussels on Friday morning. The political leaders left the meeting without a common position.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) said at a press conference held in the morning that the things that unite and separate things became clear quickly during the meeting day that started on Thursday. According to him, the policy regarding Ukraine was quickly found to be willing.

“Then when it comes to immigration, we have different views. Which can be seen in the fact that we sat for hours and left for tomorrow. And there is uncertainty as to whether it will be ready,” Orpo said.

The immigration debate was supposed to focus, among other things, on reducing immigration by focusing on so-called third countries outside the EU. However, the discussion spilled over into dealing with the entire unfinished immigration package, which covers, among other things, the question of the mandatory division of responsibilities in asylum applications.

Prime Minister Orpo confirmed in the morning that the problems in finding a common vision are not in the external dimension but elsewhere. Poland and Hungary voted against when the member states approved the negotiating position on the core regulations of the immigration package earlier in June.

The immigration debate the topic should not have become, for example, the mandatory division of responsibilities, which the council already voted on in June in its negotiating position for further processing. However, difficult issues were resolved in the discussion.

In the June vote, the member countries were able to agree with a qualified majority on the core points of their immigration package, which have been disputed for years. In the vote, only Poland and Hungary voted against, and Bulgaria, Malta, Slovakia and Lithuania abstained from voting.

In practice, the situation continued to irritate Poland and Hungary to such an extent that it was inevitable that the discussion would drift into difficult issues at the summit.

Somewhere it has remained unclear to some extent what the Finnish government’s position is on the mandatory division of responsibility for asylum applications for all countries of the Union.

In the records of the government program, the term burden sharing is used for sharing the responsibility for seeking asylum. In accordance with the program’s records, the government constructively promotes voluntary burden-sharing in the EU’s immigration policy and takes a cautious approach to temporary burden-sharing operations as well.

According to Orpo’s understanding, the government has committed to a position where Finland could choose from different mandatory options in the distribution of responsibilities in the future. In practice, this would mean accepting asylum seekers from a country that has become the target of a large asylum search, paying money as mandatory aid in such a situation or, for example, offering helping hands and equipment on the spot.

“With a little reservation, I say that we have acknowledged it. The big committee also approved that package, and it contains this basic thinking.”

The parliament’s position on the core regulations of the immigration package has been approved in the large committee.

The discussion on immigration will continue on Friday morning. There will also be a discussion about the Union’s China line, the economy and foreign relations.